Google inches closer to passwordless future with new Titan Security Keys

The new keys can store over 250 passkeys and will replace Google’s old offerings.

The USB-A model will cost $30 and the USB-C model will cost $35.

Google has been trying to move on from passwords for years now. To help with that mission, the company introduced USB-A and USB-C Titan Security Keys in 2018. Now the tech giant is launching a new version of this key, which it boasts is the best-in-class among FIDO2 security keys.

Google has announced it is introducing two new Titan Security Keys for the secure cryptography of passkeys. These new products will replace the older USB-A and USB-C keys the company sold before this announcement.

The new security offering features NFC capabilities for quick connections with mobile devices. Google says the new keys will also be able to store over 250 passkeys.

In addition, Google announced it plans on giving away 100,000 Titan Security Keys for free throughout 2024. These keys will be reserved for those who are considered global high-risk individuals.

The Mountain View-based organization is using this opportunity to push forward its vision of a passwordless future. Back in May, the firm began rolling out support for passkeys for Google accounts, initially announcing the move a year prior. Despite the push, Google still allows users to use passwords and two-step verification, but it’s unknown how long Google will allow this.

The new Titan Security Keys are currently on sale in the Google Store. It will cost you $30 to get the USB-A model, while the USB-C model will cost $35.

