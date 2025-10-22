Headwolf Titan 1 makes a strong case for choosing an Android tablet for your mobile gaming fix

TL;DR Headwolf is launching a gaming-focused tablet called the Titan 1.

The tablet features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 7,200mAh battery.

The company has also developed a game controller made for the Titan 1.

While any tablet can run mobile games, it’s different when the device is made specifically for that purpose. From higher refresh rates to hardware that doesn’t overheat, the overall experience can be significantly enhanced when the tech is designed around gaming. On that end, tablet maker Headwolf is launching a new product that aims to be your favorite mobile gaming companion.

Headwolf has announced that it is launching a gaming tablet called the Titan 1. The Titan 1 has an 8.8-inch display, close to an inch larger than the Nintendo Switch 2, with a thickness of 7.9mm and a weight of 325g. This screen has a 2.5K (349 PPI) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It also offers 500 nits of brightness and protection against glare and blur, so gaming in sunlight shouldn’t be an issue.

Powering this tablet is a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 CPU and a six-core ARM G715 GPU. The company claims this tandem provides 60% faster floating-point operations compared to other tablets, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and variable rate shading. To keep the system cool, the Titan 1 uses a multi-layered approach with CPU cooling gel, double-layer superconducting graphene, and a core VC vapor chamber. This way, you don’t have to worry about thermals throttling performance.

This tablet will be available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, you’ll be able to expand these numbers with 12GB of virtual RAM and up to 2TB of storage via TF card. It’s also worth noting that the Titan 1 will have a 7,200mAh battery, support for Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE, and a controller made for the device.

Headwolf has not listed a price for the compact gaming tablet. But according to the Kickstarter campaign, the Titan 1 is expected to launch soon.

