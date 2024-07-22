Deal: The Tile Sticker Bluetooth tracker is 33% off right now

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Have you been looking to get a Bluetooth tracker to keep your belongings from getting lost? The Tile Sticker can adhere to anything, and it is currently heavily discounted by 33%, bringing the price down to just $20. Get the Tile Sticker Bluetooth tracker for only $20

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount also only applies to the Tile Sticker 1-pack. The 2-pack and 3-pack cost more.

Tile Sticker (1-Pack) Tile Sticker (1-Pack) It's sticky, but is the tiny tracker worth sticking with? The Tile Sticker offers longer battery life and an improved Bluetooth range without increasing its price. However, the adhesive pad only works on flat and smooth surfaces, which greatly limits its usefulness. See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Limited time deal!

The Tile Sticker is a good little Bluetooth tracker that can be adhered to any product with a flat surface. It has a tiny footprint, making it a very convenient tracker to hide away. Additionally, the battery life is outstanding at three years, and it has an IP67 rating that should keep it relatively safe against the elements.

One of the things that make Tile trackers really stand out is that these are device agnostic. They work with any Android or iOS device, so there’s no need to worry about exclusivity. We also loved how loud it is, which helps you find your items much more easily.

Like what you see? Go get your Tile Sticker as soon as you make up your mind, as the deal may disappear at any moment. Of course, we also have a list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives, just in case you want to look around for other options.

