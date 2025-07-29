YouTube Music joins TikTok's Add to Music app feature in latest update

Back in 2023, TikTok partnered with small group of music streaming services to roll out a new feature for its users. Called “Add to Music app,” this feature allowed you to add songs to your favorite music streaming services. Now the platform is adding another streaming service to its list of options.

YouTube Music users will now be able to save the songs they find on TikTok to the music app, according to TechCrunch . Starting today, users will find YouTube Music amongst the other streaming service options when tapping on the “Add Song” button located below the clip description. Once you use the feature, the song can be found in the TikTok Songs playlist on YouTube Music.

Selecting YouTube Music will make it the default app you use to save songs. However, you can change your default app by going to Settings and heading over to the Music menu.

Tracy Gardner, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, said in a statement sent to the outlet:

Add to Music App continues to deliver real results for the music industry, with hundreds of millions of track saves translating into billions of streams on music streaming services.

When TikTok initially launched Add to Music app, the feature only supported a small number of services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. It also was only available in the US and the UK. However, it later expanded support for Deezer and SoundCloud and came to over 160 more countries.