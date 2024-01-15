It's not just you: TikTok is down right now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok users are reporting that the service is down right now.

Issues include videos, the search bar, and comments not loading.

Struggling to use TikTok right now? You’re not alone, as it turns out the service is down for loads of people around the world.

Many X users are reporting that TikTok is indeed experiencing major issues right now. The reported issues include the search bar not working and videos in general not loading.

Downdetector reports that the popular short video app is experiencing significant issues too. User reports here largely echo complaints by X users, including content not loading, the search bar not working, and comments not loading.

TikTok’s support account on X hasn’t confirmed an issue just yet. Nevertheless, it’s clear that users are having problems. In the meantime, you can try our guide to solving TikTok app issues.

