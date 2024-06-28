It's not just you: TikTok is down right now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok users are reporting that the service is down, and many are unable to load videos at all.

For another chunk of users, the first video is loaded, but the comments and no further videos load.

TikTok has not acknowledged the issue, but it’s clear from user reports that the service is facing a server outage.

TikTok, the massively popular social media platform, is often credited for making short videos trendy and exciting. Many people rely on TikTok not only to stay in touch and talk to friends and family but also for their daily dopamine fix. However, if you’ve tried to use TikTok right now, you’ll find that it doesn’t load. As it turns out, TikTok servers are down right now for people around the world.

Many X (formerly known as Twitter) users are reporting that TikTok is indeed experiencing major issues right now. The reported issues include the app not loading at all, meaning that users cannot watch videos or send videos to each other. For many users, they can see the first loaded video, but cannot read comments or watch any further videos beyond that.

dude tiktok is down on my phone i can’t read the comments this is taking away from my entire experience srs pic.twitter.com/AMX8TcH0oM — mogie 🍓 (@stumpgay) June 28, 2024

Downdetector reports that the popular short video app is experiencing significant issues too.

Neither TikTok’s official account nor its support account on X has acknowledged the issue. Nevertheless, the sheer quantity of reports shows that users are having problems. You can try to fix TikTok issues, but for the most part, you will have to wait for the servers to be fixed and go back online.

