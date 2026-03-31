TikTok just slid a hidden game into your DMs

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok just snuck a hidden emoji-based mini-game inside your DMs, playable in both private and group chats.

You launch it by sending a single emoji, then tap to play a quick hopping game against your friend’s high score.

The simple, fast-paced gameplay leans into TikTok’s short-form style.

TikTok embodies the short-attention-span economy, so it’s no surprise that its new secret feature is something you can pick up and play in seconds. Dropping in an Easter egg at a seasonal time, the app has quietly added a hidden game inside your DMs, letting you bounce your way up a stack of cartoon alligators.

As TechCrunch reports, the game is available globally and works in both one-on-one chats and group conversations. You launch it by sending a single emoji and tapping on it, which drops you straight into a vertical hopping game where the goal is to climb higher than your chat partner’s score.

The mechanics are about as lightweight as you’d expect. You jump between alligators, avoid the skeletal kind, and show extra care on the split ones that disappear after one bounce. Hit a floating emoji or a propeller-powered gator, and you’ll get a speed boost, but miss your landing and it’s game over. It’s quick, chaotic, and very clearly built for repeat attempts in the Flappy Bird mould.

Social platforms have been dabbling in hidden chat games for a while now, with Instagram introducing its own emoji-based paddle game a couple of years back. TikTok’s version follows the same playbook, just with a slightly more frantic and vertical spin.

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Android fans will be no strangers to such curios, as Google has been tucking away Easter eggs in each Android build for years. Some of those turned out to be surprisingly addictive mini-games. TikTok’s take looks designed to be something you’ll try, fail, send a crying emoji about, and immediately try again.

That’s probably the point. TikTok says the game in DMs is meant to make messaging more fun and competitive, but it also fits neatly into the app’s broader loop of quick hits and constant engagement. If you’re so inclined, let us know what you think of it in the comments section.

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