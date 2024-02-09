Nice! The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra just got a $120 discount

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra from Mobvoi has been around for a while now, so it’s no longer the most tempting prospect at its full $300 retail price. That becomes a whole different prospect at 40% off as it is today. Thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon, you can pick up the smartwatch for just $179.99 right now. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra for $179.99 ($120 off)

The huge price drop reduces the wearOS device to just $10 off its all-time low price. For TicWatch fans looking for something a little different, an equally impressive coupon deal is available on the TicWatch Pro 5, which is down $88 to $261.99 in the same Valentine’s sale.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra WearOS meets durable design The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra offers fast performance and throws in a advanced health-monitoring features like irregular heart rate and atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, as well as mental fatigue and energy level assessment. Powered by Wear OS, the smartwatch also sports a unique dual-screen display and battery life for days. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 On-page coupon

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is equipped with a dual-layer display for extended battery life, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset for enhanced performance, and includes comprehensive health tracking features like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. The device is powered by a 577mAh battery that offers multiple days of use on one charge and comes with a proprietary magnetic charger. Its IP68 water- and dust-resistance plus MIL-STD-810G ratings attest to its resilience. A customizable backlight offers 18 color options.

