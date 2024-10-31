Mozilla's long-awaited Thunderbird for Android app is now live

TL;DR It was announced two years ago that Thunderbird would come to Android.

Thunderbird is now finally available on the platform.

Users can import their desktop settings or K-9 Mail settings.

For two years, we’ve been expecting the Android version of the popular Thunderbird app. The email and productivity client is now finally available on Android devices.

Back in 2022, the team behind Thunderbird announced it was bringing K-9 Mail under its wing. The plan was to rebrand the popular open-source email client for Android to Thunderbird. The company admits that it took a little longer than intended, but today’s stable release is the final culmination of all of its work.

If you’re wondering why it took so long, the company previously mentioned that the main hang-up was figuring out what features it wanted to add to K-9 before the rebranding. Implementing many of those features then took longer than expected.

The first stable release comes just a month after the beta rolled out. If you’ve been using the desktop version of the app, you can head over to Mozilla’s support page to learn how to important your settings. The support page also explains how K-9 Mail users can import their settings to the new app.

Currently, the Thunderbird and K-9 Mail apps are both listed in the Play Store and available to download. It’s unclear if Mozilla will eventually retire the K-9 app, but we would imagine will at some point. So you may want to move over to the new app before that happens.

