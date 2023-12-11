Threads could finally launch in the EU this week

Threads

TL;DR Meta-owned Threads looks set to launch in the EU on December 14.

The launch date comes via a countdown timer on the Threads website in the EU.

Threads, the Meta-owned rival to X (formerly known as Twitter), launched in July. However, the new platform hasn’t been available in many European countries until now. That will reportedly change this week.

Threads has quietly added a countdown timer to its website (h/t: The Verge). However, this timer is only available in markets where the platform isn’t available yet, namely the European Union (EU).

The timer currently has three days to go as of writing, which means Threads is poised to launch in the EU on Thursday, December 14.

Are you an active Threads user? 30 votes Yes, I use it very often 7 % Yes, I use it now and again 7 % I signed up but haven't used it in months 17 % No, I'm not an active Threads user 10 % No, but it's not available for me 60 %

Furthermore, a Threads user noted that Instagram users in the EU can search for “ticket” in the Instagram app to reveal a digital invite to Threads and a launch time.

This will nevertheless be a long-overdue expansion for Threads. The platform skipped the EU at launch, reportedly owing to regulatory concerns about data sharing. Either way, a major expansion like this could give the service a major shot in the arm as it seeks to duke it out against X.

Comments