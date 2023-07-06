How to download and get started with Meta's Threads app

A new social network is out, and it comes from none other than Meta, the same company responsible for Facebook, Instagram, and more. The new app is called Threads. Today we’ll tell you all about what it is, how to use Threads, and more. Let’s jump right in.

QUICK ANSWER You can download the Threads app straight from the Google Play Store. You can then log in using your Instagram account credentials and get started sharing right away. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is Threads?

How to get started

What is Threads?

Meta’s Threads app is a text-focused social networking app. It has a character limit. You can only write posts with up to 500 characters, and you can also include links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes.

Does this sound familiar? Threads is already considered a direct Twitter alternative. Threads is meant to live adjacent to the more image/video-centric Instagram. In fact, it’s so intertwined with Instagram that it uses the same account credentials. And if you happen to delete your Threads account, your Instagram account will also be gone.

Can it really beat Twitter? That is for you to decide, but we have our thoughts, which you can read all about, as well as other details, in our guide regarding what Threads is. Give it a read to learn all the details before moving forward.

How to get started with Threads Are you ready to try the new social media app? Here’s how to get started. Head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download Threads, an Instagram app. Launch Threads. If you’ve already logged into Instagram using the same device, it should appear as an option to log in. Tap on the Log in with Instagram option. You can also tap on Switch accounts if you want to log in using a different Instagram account. You’ll be asked to fill out your Bio and add a Link of your choice. You can also add a profile picture. Do this and then hit the Next arrow. Alternatively, you can tap the Import from Instagram button to keep your info synced. Then hit Continue. Choose whether you want a Public profile or a Private profile, then select Continue. You can now choose whether you want to Follow all the same accounts you follow on Instagram, or pick and choose which to Follow. When done selecting, tap on the Next arrow. Tap on Join Threads. Allow necessary permissions. You’re in!

You can now tap on the Home tab to check your Threads feed. There’s also a Search tab for finding and discovering content. The Compose tab will help you share content with the world. And the Heart tab directs you to your Activity page and notifications. Lastly, there’s the Profile tab, which lets you explore your own activity.

FAQs

Do you need Instagram to use Threads? Yes. The only way to log into Threads is to use your Instagram account credentials. You will need at least an Instagram account, but you don’t have to keep the Instagram app on your phone.

When was Threads released? Meta’s Threads app was launched on July 5, 2023, for Android and iOS.

How many people use Threads? The social network is still too new to know how many active users it has, exactly. That said, we can estimate its popularity. We know the app flew past the one million-download mark in the Google Play Store in a matter of hours. As of the time of this writing, later on launch day, the number has gone above five million downloads.

Can I use hashtags on Threads? The app doesn’t support hashtags at launch, which is one of our biggest complaints. We are almost sure this feature will come later, though.

Comments