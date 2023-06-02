This rare Sonos Sale brings savings of up to $340 on top audio

In terms of high-end hardware that’s almost never on sale, Sonos even gives Apple a run for its money. Sonos audio devices are among the best you can buy, but they’re not cheap. We were excited to see that many of the top Sonos products are on offer today, with savings of as much as $340 to be had.

The Sonos Era smart speakers aren’t on sale, but almost everything else is. Two great examples are the Sonos Roam and Move portable smart speakers, which both feature on the best Bluetooth speakers list of our sister site, SoundGuys. Either is ideal for soundtracking those summer gatherings on the horizon, especially if you already have devices in the Sonos ecosystem. They’re both subject to 25% savings right now.

It’s not just smart speakers on offer. Here’s a rundown of some of the other Sonos sale highlights:

There are many other deals to explore on top of these picks. To find your ideal Sonos match, check out the sale for yourself via the button below.