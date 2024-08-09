Meat lovers can save 37% on the ThermoPro TempSpike wireless thermometer!

My wireless meat thermometer is hands-down one of my top three smart devices. I like getting my steaks just right, and hitting the exact term becomes a breeze with one of these, leaving all the guesswork out of the equation. If you want to upgrade your own BBQ and meat-cooking skills, today’s deal will save the day. The ThermoPro TempSpike is currently discounted by 37%, bringing the price down to a nice $63. Get the ThermoPro TempSpike wireless meat thermometer for just $63

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It is labeled as a “limited time deal,” meaning the price should go back to normal soon. Also, this discount is only available for the Orange model. The Red version is also discounted, but by a bit less, costing $66.49. The Dark Orange model gets no discount, as it costs the full $100.

ThermoPro TempSpike Wireless Meat Thermometer ThermoPro TempSpike Wireless Meat Thermometer See price at Amazon Save $37.00 Limited Time Deal!

You’ll become the grill hero when you get this ThermoPro TempSpike wireless meat thermometer. You can just stick it into the thickest part of any meat, and it will keep track of the internal temperature for you. This is all done wirelessly, and the maximum range is pretty impressive at 500ft. To put this into perspective, a football field is 360ft long.

Using the official app, you can set alerts to know when to stop cooking meat. The levels can be adjusted depending on the type of meat. Thanks to the external temperature sensor, it will even estimate how long the cooking should take. The unit is also IP67-rated, so it is water-resistant. This makes it easy to clean. The case will charge the device whenever it is docked, and battery life will last up to three months.

Ready to upgrade your summer BBQs? Catch this deal while it’s hot. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the ThermoPro TempSpike, and who knows when we’ll see it at these levels again.

