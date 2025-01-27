The Lenovo Legion Go is $150 off right now!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Some of you may be excited about the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S, but you can save a bit on the current-generation Lenovo Legion Go right now. Some of us still prefer Windows, and the Windows version of the Lenovo Legion Go S will be $599.99. Right now, the Lenovo Legion Go is $150 off, slashing the price to $549.99. Buy the Lenovo Legion Go for $549.99

This offer is available from Amazon. This is the model with 512GB of storage. If you want the version with 1TB of storage, Best Buy is selling it at a $50 discount.

The Lenovo Legion Go is still an amazing Windows-powered handheld gaming console. Yes, it runs Windows 11, which means you will get no limitations in terms of PC gaming. It can run any Windows game as long as the specs can handle it. It will also work with any gaming hub, such as Xbox GamePass, Steam, Epic Games, etc.

In fact, you’re not limited to games. Being a full Windows machine, you can even do normal computer stuff like working on documents, editing photos, and maybe even some video editing. You can also connect it to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and run it as an actual PC!

This little thing is quite capable in terms of performance. It comes with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB of RAM. The 512GB of storage may not be enough, especially for gamers, but it supports microSD cards of up to 2TB. All things considered, those specs actually beat many laptops.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When mobile, the device has some nice additions that put it above the competition. The controller parts detach from the main unit, making it similar to a Nintendo Switch. The screen also comes with an adjustable kickstand, so you can set it on any flat surface. As if that wasn’t enough, the right controller actually doubles as a mouse, which will be a great advantage for playing first-person shooting games.

The display measures 8.8 inches, has a QHD+ resolution, and features a 144Hz refresh rate. If you care about color accuracy, you will be happy to learn that this panel can reproduce 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Lenovo Legion Go for in 2025. We only saw the price drop lower during the holiday sales, and we don’t think those discounts will come back soon. This is your chance to get the Lenovo Legion Go at a good price. Go get it while you can!

If you prefer getting the newer Lenovo Legion Go S, you can learn more about it here.

