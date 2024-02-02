The Equalizer season 4: Release date, cast, and the latest rumors

CBS

Queen Latifah’s reboot of The Equalizer takes an interesting new spin on the series, and fans have been waiting for months for news of season 4 after the life-or-death cliffhanger that season 3 ended on. Here’s everything we know so far about The Equalizer season 4, including an official release date that’s just a few short weeks away.

When is season 4 of The Equalizer coming out? The first episode of season 4 of The Equalizer, titled “Truth for a Truth”, will air on February 18, 2024, on CBS. It has not been announced how many episodes season 4 will have, but it’s likely to be less than the 18 episodes of seasons 2 and 3.

Although the show was renewed for a third and fourth season back in May 2022, it was delayed from its initial Fall 2023 release date by the writers’ strike of 2023. Actors have revealed that at least some of the episodes were filmed before the strike began, so hopefully there won’t be a noticeable change in quality mid-season.

What to expect from season 4 of The Equalizer

We still don’t have a trailer for The Equalizer season 4, but given the massive cliffhanger that season 3 ended on, you can expect it to pick up on a high note. Robyn and crew were captured by her former CIA partner and best friend Michelle, who she thought was killed when pulling out of Venezuela years ago, which prompted her to leave the CIA in the first place.

However, it turns out the Michelle was not killed, and is now teaming up with the Venezuelans to get her revenge, not just on Robyn, but on the CIA as a whole.

The Equalizer season 4 is set to kick off with a bang.

The final scene of season 3 saw Robyn and Colton Fisk watching in horror as a match was lit in a room where Harry, Mel, and Dante are tied up and surrounded by kerosene. We won’t know how the situation plays out until the first episode of season 4, but it’s very likely that a main character won’t make it out alive.

Some fans have speculated that there will be a crossover event with Denzel Washington’s character from The Equalizer movies, which would be a huge surprise. For what it’s worth, the showrunners haven’t ruled out the idea, although it hasn’t been hinted at in the series so far.

Apart from that, we don’t know what season 4 has in store for the series. The CIA plot points were a bit of a departure from the show’s premise of helping everyday people in need, so hopefully we see a return to that after the first few episodes.

The Equalizer season 4 cast As far as we know, the full cast is back for The Equalizer season 4, although depending on how the first few episodes shake out some characters might be killed off.

Here’s a quick list of the main players: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall

as Robyn McCall Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

as Marcus Dante Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

as Harry Keshegian Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani

as Melody Bayani Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah McCall

as Delilah McCall Lorraine Toussaint as Viola Marsette

as Viola Marsette Chris Noth as William Bishop

Where to watch The Equalizer season 4 You can watch The Equalizer season 4 live on CBS, or stream it on live TV platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Episodes will be available to stream on CBS.com and the CBS app the day after they air, and should be available on Paramount Plus, as well. Previous seasons of The Equalizer are also currently available for streaming on CBS and Paramount Plus if you want to catch up before season 4 starts.

