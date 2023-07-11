C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Nothing Phone 2 is here, and it’s certainly something. The company’s second phone is available in more markets than the Nothing Phone 1, including the United States, for the first time. More buyers mean more third-party accessories and cases available as well. Here are the best cases you can buy to have ready in time for when your new Nothing Phone 2 arrives at your door.

The best Nothing Phone 2 cases Here is a short list of the best cases for the Nothing Phone 2 so far. Because the Nothing Phone 2 has such a cool Glyph light on the back side, many of the cases are transparent, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on protection. Phone (2) Case

Hensinple clear case

Tussvie case

LCEHTOGYE carbon cover case

wtowin case

MSOTES case Editor’s note: Since the Nothing Phone 2 has only just launched, a limited number of cases are available at the time of writing. We will update this article as more become available, so check back soon.

Phone (2) case

Nothing

The Phone (2) Case, made by Nothing, offers strong protection against scratches and drops. It sports a transparent design, maintains optimal performance for the phone, and now includes a new lanyard hole. Constructed from sturdy clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, it has an added abrasion coating for enhanced scratch resistance. Engineered with improved materials for stronger UV resistance, this case is designed to avoid yellowing over time.

Hensinple clear case

Amazon

This Hensinple case, specifically designed for the Nothing Phone 2, combines a TPU bumper with a hardback for durability. The package includes the case and a 9H tempered glass screen protector. It features 1.5mm raised lips for camera and screen protection against scratches and impacts. The screen protector offers further resistance to dust and fingerprints, easy installation, and no bubble formation. The case has been enhanced for drop protection and meets Military Grade Drop Test standards for falls up to 3m. The high-definition TPU+PC material of the clear case resists stains, sweat, and yellowing, maintaining the phone’s original color.

Tussvie shockproof case

Amazon

The Tussvie case for the Nothing Phone 2 is crafted from frosted transparent PC material designed for longevity and resistance to yellowing or fading. Its TPU edges enhance impact resistance and facilitate easy installation, thus safeguarding your phone from scratches, bumps, and drops. This ultra-thin, lightweight case complements your phone’s style while ensuring a perfect fit for a seamless look. Its textured finish provides a comfortable grip, prevents slips, and the matte texture reduces fingerprints and sweat stains, keeping your phone looking new.

LCEHTOGYE f lexible carbon cover case

Amazon

This carbon fiber case for the Nothing Phone 2 has a snug, boxy design. It offers full-body protection, safeguarding your device from light scratches and dust during everyday use. Made of high-quality, easy-care TPU, this case is lightweight, doesn’t produce any rubbery smell, and doesn’t affect phone usability. Precision cuts ensure full access to your phone’s functions. This protective case is easy to install and remove, adding minimal volume and weight, making it easy to carry, and comes in various colors.

wtowin shockproof case

Amazon

This shockproof case, specifically designed for the Nothing Phone 2, incorporates built-in protection to cushion the phone’s outer edges from accidental falls and shocks. With 0.8mm-raised edges, the case helps prevent the camera lens and screen from scratching. The precise cutouts in the case ensure easy operation of the phone’s buttons, cameras, and ports. Made from high-quality acrylic material, the case resists fingerprints and discoloration.

MSOTES for Nothing Phone 2 Case

Amazon

This MSOTES case is made from environmentally friendly material that resists yellowing, fingerprints, and dirt for up to six months, preserving the unique design of your phone. It features a four-corner airbag design for full-body protection against impacts and drops and raised lips protect the screen and camera lens. The case also includes independent, responsive buttons that provide tactile feedback when pressed. The case’s slim design doesn’t interfere with signal reception and supports wireless charging, ensuring ease of use.

That’s our list of top-notch protective cases for the Nothing Phone 2. As the phone has just launched, the market is bound to grow with more exciting case options. Check back soon, as we’ll keep updating this list with the latest options to ensure you’re in the loop with the best and most stylish ways to safeguard your Nothing Phone 2.

