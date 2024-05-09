The Bear season 3: Release window and other rumors

FX Hulu

FX’s acclaimed series, The Bear, follows the journey of a chef who returns to his roots in Chicago to manage his family’s sandwich shop. Created by Christopher Storer, season one of the streaming show earned a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 13 Emmy nominations. Its second season was released in 2023 and broke the streaming record to become the most-watched premiere of any FX show.

Season two left fans hungry for more, but season three promises new action, more guest stars, twists, turns, and delicious drama. If you’re a fan, you’ll be thrilled to know that the upcoming season premieres this summer. We’ll tell you all about The Bear season 3 release window, cast, plot speculations, and other rumors.

The Bear season 3 release window

Hulu

While there’s no word on the exact The Bear season 3 release date, we’ve always known it will air in 2024. FX renewed the series in November 2023, and in February 2024, FX’s chairman, John Landgraf, confirmed that the new season will hit screens in June. Filming began in March, building anticipation for what’s to come.

The production aims for a binge-worthy release, following the old pattern of dropping all episodes simultaneously so viewers can have a cohesive viewing experience. Plus, Landgraf’s assurance of a beautiful, uplifting ending should keep fans glued to their screens from start to finish.

The Bear season 3 cast

IMDb

The highly anticipated third season of The Bear is on the horizon. While the official cast list is yet to be announced, we can make educated guesses about who will retain their roles based on past seasons.

Carmy and Sydney are the main characters of The Bear. They’ve become synonymous with their roles, so it’s almost certain that they’ll return for season three. Another character who will likely return is Richie (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who underwent significant character development in season two. The ensemble includes Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Carmy’s sister), Lionel Boyce as pastry chef Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina (who’s always keen to learn), and real-life chef Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. You can expect to see them in season three.

The return of Claire (played by Molly Gordon) is up in the air. She was introduced in season two as Carmy’s childhood friend-turned-love interest, but their relationship hit a rough patch towards the end. Whether she will be back for season three remains to be seen, but given her character’s importance in season two, it wouldn’t be surprising.

The Bear season three cast is shaping up to be a mix of familiar faces, new talent, and celebrity guests stars.

In addition to the returning cast, you can expect to see new faces. The Bear has a knack for casting talented actors in guest roles, and season three should not be any different. In past seasons, the show featured Sarah Paulson as cousin Michelle, John Mulaney as Stevie (Michelle’s partner), Jamie Lee Curtis as matriarch Donna Berzatto, Olivia Colman as Chef Terry, Will Poulter as Copenhagen chef Luca, and others.

You can expect season three to continue the trend of high-profile guest stars, with rumors about the potential return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Will Poulter. Meanwhile, Poulter was spotted working in a kitchen in California, leading to speculation that he would continue as Chef Luca, a fan-favorite character in past seasons.

We expect the following cast members to return for The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

as Sydney Adamu Lionel Boyce as Marcus

as Marcus Ebon Moss Bachrach as Richie “Cousin” Jerimovich

as Richie “Cousin” Jerimovich Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

as Neil Fak Ricky Staffieri as Ted Fak

as Ted Fak Molly Gordon as Claire

as Claire Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marerro

as Tina Marerro Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero

as Jimmy Cicero Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

as Ebraheim Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto Jon Bernthal as Michael “Mike” Berzatto

What will happen in The Bear season 3? Rumors and expectations

IMDb

At the recent SAG Awards, actor Matty Matheson hinted at the excitement to come by revealing that production is exceeding expectations. The cast is back in Chicago, braving the elements to bring fans another unforgettable season.

While the new season’s official summary remains a mystery, there are numerous speculations about what’s coming. Season two ended with Carmy’s accidental lock-in at the walk-in fridge during the restaurant’s opening, leading to a cascade of comedic calamities. The chaotic evening saw Sydney step up as the head chef and Richie run point, showcasing a functioning kitchen atmosphere reminiscent of the series’ tense beginnings.

The new season should tie up loose ends and explore new dynamics. For example, will Marcus and Sydney’s potential romance blossom, or will Carmy’s presence complicate things? Meanwhile, Syd’s journey to self-confidence and Carmy’s quest for redemption will continue to keep viewers hooked. Meanwhile, Marcus faces the challenge of coping with his mother’s death — which was hinted at the end of season two — a storyline that promises to be emotional and impactful.

Season three should tie up loose plots from season two and explore new story lines.

Season three should also delve deeper into the characters’ personal lives, with Carmy’s breakdown and his unresolved issues with Donna likely to take center stage. Will he reconcile with past traumas and make amends? The fate of Sugar’s pregnancy, which Donna mistakenly learned about, adds another layer of complexity to the storyline.

One of the most anticipated aspects of season three is the show’s signature humor. It remains lighthearted despite the characters’ trials, infusing the most dramatic moments with humor. The blend of comedy and drama has been vital to the show’s success, and you can expect more of it in the upcoming season.

Season three of The Bear is shaping up to be the most exciting yet, with production in full swing and the cast and crew firing on all cylinders. As the premiere date approaches, fans are eager to see where the story goes next. But one thing’s sure with The Bear: you never know what’s coming.

Where to watch The Bear Season 3

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As an FX on Hulu original, The Bear is exclusively available to stream on Hulu. If you’re not a subscriber, sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan starting at $7.99 monthly. Opt for the commercial-free package at $17.99 per month for uninterrupted viewing. Both plans offer a 30-day free trial, so you can binge-watch the show before paying.

You can watch all the best Hulu shows on the Disney Plus app (if you buy a plan that includes Hulu). Disney recently announced its beta app that combines Hulu and Disney Plus subscriptions. It will launch in December, allowing viewers to switch between fan-favorite shows on one platform.

FAQs

Who is Lee in The Bear? In the star-studded Christmas episode of The Bear’s second season, Bob Odenkirk played the enigmatic Uncle Lee. While it was only a flashback, he appeared in a moment of tense confrontation with Carmy’s late brother, Michael. Despite not being a blood relative, he is called uncle, hinting at a significant role in the Berzatto family’s history.

Is The Bear based on a true story? The Bear isn’t based on a true story but draws from real-life experiences to create an authentic feel. Co-creator Christopher Storer grew up in suburban Chicago and found inspiration in his childhood friend Chris Zucchero, whose father founded the renowned Mr. Beef restaurant in the city. Mr. Beef inspires the Berzatto sandwich shop in Season 1.

How old are Carmy and Sydney in The Bear? The show doesn’t explicitly state their ages, but based on the information provided, Carmy is around 26 years old in season 2 while Sydney is likely in her early to mid-twenties. Actor Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Carmy, was born in 1991, making him 32 years old at the time of the show’s airing. Meanwhile, Actress Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, was born in 1995, making her 27 years old (around 25 in Season 1).

Where does The Bear take place? The Bear takes place in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. The area is the backdrop for The Beef, the sandwich shop central to the series. The cast and crew film on location throughout the city, including Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, a hub for several TV shows and movies. In the Forks episode of season 2, scenes were shot at Ever, a renowned two-Michelin-star restaurant.

Why is the show called The Bear? The title might seem odd for a comedy-drama about a Chicago sandwich shop, but there are several reasons why it’s called The Bear. It represents the sandwich shop’s name change from The Beef to The Bear. It’s also a play on the name Berzatto (pronounced Bear-zatto) as well as a representation of the family’s nature and bond, which is likened to bears. Finally, it’s a tribute to the River North neighborhood in Chicago.

Is Jamie Lee Curtis in The Bear? Yes, Jamie Lee Curtis is in The Bear. She joined the star-studded lineup of guest stars in the show, delivering a memorable performance as Donna Berzatto, Carmy’s mother. She first appeared in Season 2’s Fishes episode, where viewers saw Carmen’s past through a Christmas gathering. Donna’s character adds depth and emotion to the series, particularly in season two.

Will There Be a Season 4 of The Bear? While fans eagerly await the arrival of season three, Variety reports that FX quietly renewed The Bear for a fourth season. The source also suggests that it will be shot back-to-back with season three, promising even more drama and humor that fans have come to love.

You might like

Comments