That '90s Show season 2: Release date, cast, and other rumors

Netflix is returning to Wisconsin with the premiere of That ’90s Show season 2. The sequel to That ’70s Show was a hit upon its debut in early 2023, earning solid reviews and landing in the Top 5 during its first weekend.

Created by Bonnie & Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler, the show follows Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, as she spends the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

Leia bonds with local teens, including Jay Kelso, and forms a romantic relationship. Season 2 is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

That ’90s Show season 2 release date Prepare for another summer in Wisconsin as That ’90s Show returns with season 2 on Thursday, June 27. Netflix has labeled these episodes as That ’90s Show Part 2 and has already announced That ’90s Show Part 3, set to debut on Thursday, October 24.

While the exact number of episodes in each part isn’t confirmed, Netflix is likely splitting the entire season into two parts, a trend they’ve been following lately.

If we assume season 2 will have the same ten episodes as season 1, we can expect five episodes in each part. No matter how the episodes are released, you’ll need a Netflix subscription.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to revisit the ’90s with your favorite gang.

Is there a trailer for That ’90s Show season 2? Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for season 2 of That ’90s Show, showcasing scenes from episodes 1-8, which will be released as Part 2.

Set to premiere on June 24, the teaser offers a nostalgic glimpse into the upcoming adventures of our favorite ’90s crew. Fans can expect more humor, heart, and throwbacks to the beloved era.

The core cast from season 1 is set to return for season 2 of That ’90s Show. Callie Haverda will lead the cast as Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter.

Gwen, Nikki, and Nate will join her, and more original That ’70s Show cast members may appear.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are confirmed to reprise their Red and Kitty Forman roles. The returning cast includes: Kurtwood Smith as Red

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

Callie Haverda as Leia

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Mace Coronel as Jay

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Sam Morelos as Nikki However, Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) have stated they will not return. Seth Green, a notable new addition to the cast, will reprise his role as Mitch.

What happened in That ’90s Show season 1? The first season of That ’90s Show took place in 1995. It featured original cast members Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama, who passed the torch to a new generation.

Grace and Prepon reprised their roles as Eric and Donna, Leia’s parents, while Kutcher and Kunis appeared as Jay’s parents, Michael and Jackie, in the series premiere.

“We were thrilled by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season,” says co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler. “We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello, 1996!”

Season one concluded with Leia nearly kissing neighbor Nate before heading back to Chicago for school.

What will That ’90s Show season 2 be about?

Catch up on That ’90s Show season 1 by streaming all episodes on Netflix. Meanwhile, here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes’ plot, giving you a taste of what’s in store for the new season:

Summer of 1996 Season 2 of That ’90s Show will take place in the summer of 1996. It will continue the story of Leia Forman, who returns to Point Place for another summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty. This time jump allows the characters to age naturally and opens up new possibilities for their summer adventures.

Leia’s complicated love life

One of the central plot points will be Leia’s romantic entanglements. After the unresolved tension from the first season, Leia will navigate her feelings for Jay and Nate. The love triangle is expected to cause significant drama and emotional moments, especially since Leia nearly kissed Nate, who is dating Nikki. Fans can anticipate Leia struggling with her feelings and the resulting complications within her friend group.

Forman family adventures Red and Kitty will continue to be integral to the storyline, offering their unique blend of stern and nurturing parenting. The family dynamics and their interactions with Leia’s friends will provide plenty of comedic and heartfelt moments. The Forman basement will remain the central hub for the teen group’s escapades.

Guest appearances and cameos

Season 2 is also expected to feature guest appearances from original That ’70s Show cast members, adding nostalgic value and further connecting the two series. These cameos will likely bring back beloved characters, adding depth and fun to the storyline​.

That ’90s Show filming locations Season 1 of That ’90s Show was filmed at Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood, CA, and season 2 is expected to use the same location.

Filming for season 2 was originally scheduled from May 26, 2023, to September 29, but the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) strikes caused delays.

As a result, the production schedule has been adjusted. Despite these changes, the filming locations for the new season are anticipated to remain consistent with those of season 1.

FAQs

Is Hyde in That 90s Show? No, Steven Hyde, played by Danny Masterson, does not appear in That ’90s Show. The character’s absence is likely due to the actor’s legal issues and controversies, leading the creators to exclude him from the sequel series to That ’70s Show.

Is Fez in That 90s Show? Yes, Fez, played by Wilmer Valderrama, returns in That ’90s Show. The character appears as a guest, reprising his beloved persona from That ’70s Show. Fez remains quirky and charming, providing nostalgic continuity for fans of the original series while blending into the new storyline.

How old are the kids in That 90s Show? In That ’90s Show, the leading kids are teenagers. Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, is around 15 years old. Her friends, including Gwen, Jay, Nate, Nikki, and Ozzie, are also in their mid-teens, typically around 14-16. They navigate adolescence in the ’90s.

Is Ashton Kutcher in That 90s Show? Yes, Ashton Kutcher reprises his role as Michael Kelso in That ’90s Show, a sequel to That ’70s Show. He appears in guest roles alongside other original cast members, bringing nostalgia and continuity to the new series while introducing a new generation of characters.

Is Laurie in That 90s Show? Laurie Forman, Eric Forman’s sister from That ’70s Show, does not appear in That ’90s Show. The character is not featured in the sequel series, which focuses on a new generation of teenagers in Point Place, Wisconsin, during the 1990s.

