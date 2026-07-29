Grab this highly rated travel adapter for just $17 today

The TESSAN Travel Adapter is built for people who want a single compact charger for trips abroad, and there’s a solid deal on it at Amazon right now. TESSAN focuses on travel-friendly charging gear, and this model stands out for its slim, lightweight design that packs several charging options into a single body.

This is an all-in-one universal travel adapter with slide-out plugs for the main regions, including the US and Japan, Europe, the UK, Australia, and China. That makes it handy to carry between countries without packing separate plug adapters. It is designed to charge phones, tablets, earbuds, and similar devices, and it also supports USB-C fast charging in the 20W class. The Travel Adapter 009 is a plug adapter rather than a voltage converter, so it is best used with dual-voltage gear, such as most modern phone, laptop, and camera chargers.

It also looks like buyers are happy with it, as it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Recent coverage highlights the same strengths: portability, packability, and the convenience of multiple charging ports in a very slim form.

As for the deal, Amazon has the TESSAN Travel Adapter 009 down to $17.09 from its $22.49 recommended retail price. That is a 24% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $5.40. This is not the lowest price we have seen this year, but it is the lowest price of recent months, and it’s only ever been a couple of bucks cheaper.

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