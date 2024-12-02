Your Tesla car key now lives on your wrist, but there’s a catch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Tesla will let Apple Watch users unlock their cars using its official app later this month.

The upcoming watchOS app will also support opening the trunk, viewing the car’s battery level, and more.

It’s currently unclear if Tesla will release a similar app for Wear OS users anytime soon.

In this era, smartphones have completely replaced physical wallets and keys for certain users. With smart locks gaining traction and banks offering digital cards, it’s now possible for many users to carry just their Android phones or iPhones around. This approach, however, can complicate matters if one’s phone is dead, stolen, or lost. To help its customers get into their cars in these situations, Tesla is introducing a native app for Apple Watch.

Tesla announced today a slew of fresh features coming to its cars starting next week. Perhaps the most exciting addition is a dedicated Tesla app for Apple Watch. When it launches in a few days, the watchOS application will let users unlock their cars, open the trunk, check the battery level, and toggle climate control right from their wrists. The official iPhone app already offers similar functionalities, but having an easily accessible backup option is a welcome move.

It’s worth noting that the official Tesla app will seemingly debut exclusively on Apple Watch. So, those with Wear OS smartwatches may have to continue relying on third-party solutions for the time being. Some of the alternative Wear OS apps include Watt Time, Watt Key, Teswear, and Drive Electric for Tesla.

To start using the official Tesla app on your Apple Watch, install the upcoming update once it becomes available on the iOS App Store. This should automatically download the watchOS version to your wearable.

