Right now you can lock in a year of unlimited phone service for just $19 a month

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s no secret that prepaid phone service can often be much cheaper than postpaid service, but just how much cheaper? While limited plans can often fall well under $25 a month, typically, that’s the cheapest you’ll find unlimited service. Unless you’re willing to consider Tello, that is.

While Tello normally runs $25 a month, customers who make the switch between now and March 11th will get the service for $19 a month. There’s no need to pay for the whole year upfront, either.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

So what do you actually get for that low price? Tello runs on T-Mobile’s network, and while it’s relatively no-frills, so if you live in an area with strong coverage this could be a perfect match.

You’ll get 50GB of high-speed access per month alongside 10GB of hotspot access. That said, be aware that while you technically get unlimited data after this, it’s slowed down to 2G-like speeds. This is enough to check an email or send a message from an app, but it’s too slow for much else after that.

For those who truly consume a lot of data, this might be a dealbreaker. That said, 50GB is more than enough if you primarily rely on Wi-Fi for larger downloads or have modest needs.

In fact, even as a techie type, I typically use well under 15GB of data a month on my mobile plan, with all my heavy lifting done over Wi-Fi.

Tello might not have all the high-end features of some of its prepaid and postpaid rivals, but I highly recomend it if you’re looking for a way to save a bit extra this year.

Follow