Right now you can lock in a year of unlimited phone service for just $19 a month
1 hour ago
It’s no secret that prepaid phone service can often be much cheaper than postpaid service, but just how much cheaper? While limited plans can often fall well under $25 a month, typically, that’s the cheapest you’ll find unlimited service. Unless you’re willing to consider Tello, that is.
While Tello normally runs $25 a month, customers who make the switch between now and March 11th will get the service for $19 a month. There’s no need to pay for the whole year upfront, either.
So what do you actually get for that low price? Tello runs on T-Mobile’s network, and while it’s relatively no-frills, so if you live in an area with strong coverage this could be a perfect match.
You’ll get 50GB of high-speed access per month alongside 10GB of hotspot access. That said, be aware that while you technically get unlimited data after this, it’s slowed down to 2G-like speeds. This is enough to check an email or send a message from an app, but it’s too slow for much else after that.
For those who truly consume a lot of data, this might be a dealbreaker. That said, 50GB is more than enough if you primarily rely on Wi-Fi for larger downloads or have modest needs.
In fact, even as a techie type, I typically use well under 15GB of data a month on my mobile plan, with all my heavy lifting done over Wi-Fi.
Tello might not have all the high-end features of some of its prepaid and postpaid rivals, but I highly recomend it if you’re looking for a way to save a bit extra this year.
