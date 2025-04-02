Following Google Fi, now Tello also supports RCS on iPhone

Last year, Apple began rolling out RCS suppor t with iOS 18, finally opening the door to richer communication between Android and iPhone users instead of defaulting to SMS. The only catch was that Apple Messages didn’t directly support RCS for most carriers, requiring wireless providers to supply their own carrier bundle for it to work, which isn’t cheap. As a result, many prepaid carriers were left waiting for support, but that changes with iOS 18.4.

We reported yesterday that Google Fi now supports RCS with the arrival of the latest iOS update. At the time, it was anticipated that other T-Mobile MVNOs would likely follow suit, and now, at least Tello has. Speaking through its official Tello subreddit, the carrier states that all you need to do to get started is the following:

Update your iPhone to iOS 18.4 by going to Settings > General > Software Update . Follow all prompts.

. Follow all prompts. Upon restart, go to Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging and toggle it on.

What about the rest of T-Mobile’s MVNOs? While many already have access through prior T-Mobile acquisitions, the remaining independent carriers on the network will likely make announcements soon. Of course, you can also check for the setting manually to see if it’s already available for iOS 18.4.