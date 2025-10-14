Need a lot of data for dirt cheap? This carrier now offers 50GB for just $25 a month

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Tello has raised its high-speed data cap on the $25 Unlimited plan from 35GB to 50GB, keeping the same price.

After the cap, speeds still drop to very slow levels, making it better suited for light to moderate users who rely on Wi-Fi.

While not the cheapest overall, Tello’s plan includes free calling to 60+ countries, adding strong value for international callers.

Tello is easily one of the very best prepaid options out there for those on a tight budget who don’t need truly unlimited data, but it’s typically not ideal for heavier users unless you keep most of your data consumption to Wi-Fi. Up until now, Tello’s $25 Unlimited plan has been capped at just 35GB of high-speed data, after which it essentially goes down to nearly unusable speeds that aren’t much better than dial-up. The good news is that Tello has officially changed its limit to 50GB, while keeping the same reasonably low price.

With taxes, the price of $28 a month isn’t the very cheapest out there, with US Mobile and Visible offering plans with even higher data usage allowances for roughly the same price. That said, Tello’s Unlimited plan includes free calling to over 60 countries from within the US. This is a perfect perk if you are someone who places business calls to countries outside of the US or has family located outside of the US.

For most customers, we’d still recommend Tello primarily for limited data plans, but at least its new data cap makes its Unlimited plan more competitive than it was in the past. Curious to learn more? You’ll want to head over to Tello’s website.

