Telegram's voice transcription feature is now available to everyone, but it's not all good news.
- Telegram is now letting anyone use its voice transcription feature.
- However, unlike Telegram Premium subscribers, non-premium users still don’t have unlimited access to it.
Telegram rolled out an update on Thursday with a number of new features. One of the most useful changes is the voice transcription feature coming to all users.
The messaging platform has offered the Google Messages-like audio transcription feature since 2022. However, until now, it was limited to Telegram Premium users. The feature allows users to get a transcription of any voice or video messages received on Telegram. It’s helpful in situations where you can’t listen to audio out loud, like in a meeting.
Telegram’s voice transcription feature can even translate audio into different languages before providing a transcript. However, the platform has added a caveat with the broader availability of the feature. Non-premium users can only convert up to two messages per week into text. Telegram Premium members will still be allowed unlimited voice-to-text conversion.
The platform also notes that the feature will roll out “gradually” and may not be available everywhere immediately.
Other new Telegram features
- Similar channels: Telegram users will now see a list of public channels that are similar to the ones they join.
- Reposting stories: Users can now repost stories with extra content like text, audio, or video from their friends and favorite channels to their page.
- Video messages on stories: Users can now supplement a story with a tiny video message for added context.
- Profile colors: Telegram Premium users can customize their profile pages with new color combinations and logos.
- Wallpapers for both sides: Premium users can now set a wallpaper for both sides of the chat, i.e., for themselves and the person they speak with.
- Story stats: Channels can now track the progress of their stories with detailed stats like story views, shares and reactions, and more.
- Custom Reactions for Channels: Admins of a Telegram channel can now add custom emojis and remove specific emojis.