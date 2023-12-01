Telegram's voice transcription feature is now available to everyone, but it's not all good news.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Telegram is now letting anyone use its voice transcription feature.

However, unlike Telegram Premium subscribers, non-premium users still don’t have unlimited access to it.

Telegram rolled out an update on Thursday with a number of new features. One of the most useful changes is the voice transcription feature coming to all users.

The messaging platform has offered the Google Messages-like audio transcription feature since 2022. However, until now, it was limited to Telegram Premium users. The feature allows users to get a transcription of any voice or video messages received on Telegram. It’s helpful in situations where you can’t listen to audio out loud, like in a meeting.

Telegram’s voice transcription feature can even translate audio into different languages before providing a transcript. However, the platform has added a caveat with the broader availability of the feature. Non-premium users can only convert up to two messages per week into text. Telegram Premium members will still be allowed unlimited voice-to-text conversion.

The platform also notes that the feature will roll out “gradually” and may not be available everywhere immediately.

Other new Telegram features Similar channels: Telegram users will now see a list of public channels that are similar to the ones they join.

Telegram users will now see a list of public channels that are similar to the ones they join. Reposting stories: Users can now repost stories with extra content like text, audio, or video from their friends and favorite channels to their page.

Users can now repost stories with extra content like text, audio, or video from their friends and favorite channels to their page. Video messages on stories: Users can now supplement a story with a tiny video message for added context.

Users can now supplement a story with a tiny video message for added context. Profile colors: Telegram Premium users can customize their profile pages with new color combinations and logos.

Telegram Premium users can customize their profile pages with new color combinations and logos. Wallpapers for both sides: Premium users can now set a wallpaper for both sides of the chat, i.e., for themselves and the person they speak with.

Premium users can now set a wallpaper for both sides of the chat, i.e., for themselves and the person they speak with. Story stats: Channels can now track the progress of their stories with detailed stats like story views, shares and reactions, and more.

Channels can now track the progress of their stories with detailed stats like story views, shares and reactions, and more. Custom Reactions for Channels: Admins of a Telegram channel can now add custom emojis and remove specific emojis.

Comments