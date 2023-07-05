What is Telegram Premium and should you upgrade?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Telegram Premium was announced in June 2022. We know many of you may be wondering if it’s a worthy investment. With over 700 million monthly active users, Telegram‘s paid subscription service lets users unlock exclusive additional features on the chat app. Let’s jump right in and tell you everything about Telegram Premium, what it is, and if you should sign up.

What is Telegram Premium? Telegram is very clear about the fact that it wants its application to remain free. Every service needs to be profitable, though. One way to support Telegram is its Telegram Premium subscription, which aims to enhance the messaging experience, instead of creating a paywall in which signing up is essential. Telegram Premium offers exclusive features, and it also removes ads.

What features does the subscription include?

Exactly what does Telegram Premium offer, though? The list of features is pretty long. Take a look at it right below.

Double the limits of channels, folders, pins, public links, accounts, and more.

Animated emojis

4GB uploads, as opposed to 2GB

Faster download speeds

Voice-to-text transcripts for voice and video messages

Ads removed

Infinite reactions

Custom emoji

Voice Message privacy settings Voice-to-text for video messages

Real-time chat and channel translation

Premium stickers

Advanced chat management

Telegram Premium badge

Animated profile pictures

Premium app icons

Emoji status

How much does it cost? Telegram Premium costs $4.99 a month. That said, yearly subscriptions are available at a significant discount. Additionally, all subscriptions purchased via the Telegram @PremiumBot are discounted by default, since they are not subject to fees from Apple or Google.

Is Telegram Premium worth it?

As you can see, many of the features offered by Telegram Premium are superficial. They are fun and convenient, but not totally necessary for a worthy Telegram experience. Most users can easily enjoy Telegram without a Premium subscription.

All that said, this doesn’t mean the Telegram Premium subscription isn’t worth it. Telegram seems to have an avid following, and people seem to have a great experience with the privacy-focused messaging app. So much so that it has reached over 700 million active users out of word of mouth alone. The company claims to have never paid for advertising.

We all like supporting the services we love, especially if we want the company to stay financially healthy and continue offering its services. If you value Telegram, paying $4.99 a month is totally worth it. Getting a bunch of useful features and removing ads is a very welcomed plus.

How to get Telegram Premium Are you convinced? You can easily sign up for Telegram Premium straight from the Telegram application. You can also subscribe to Telegram Premium via @PremiumBot in Direct Apps, which is cheaper than signing up via Google Play or the App Store.

Here are the steps for signing up for Telegram Premium on Android and iOS.

How to sign up for Telegram Premium on Android: Launch the Telegram app. Tap on the three-line menu button. Go into Settings. Select Telegram Premium. Hit Subscribe for $4.99 a month. Pick your Google Play payment method and tap on Subscribe.

How to sign up for Telegram Premium on iOS: Launch the Telegram app. Tap on the Settings tab. Go into Telegram Premium. Hit Subscribe for $4.99 / month. Confirm the Apple Pay purchase by double-clicking the Power button.

FAQs

How much is Telegram Premium? Telegram Premium costs $4.99 per month. Prices may vary depending on where you live.

Does Telegram Premium remove ads? Removing ads is one of the main features available with your Telegram Premium subscription.

Will Telegram stay free for regular users? Telegram will continue to be free for regular users. In fact, as long as they don’t go into the Settings or see other people using Premium features, they might not even notice the existence of the subscription plan.

Can you get Telegram Premium for free? There is still no way to get Telegram Premium for free, and there is no free trial. You could try getting Google Play credit elsewhere, though. We recommend the Google Opinion Rewards app, which gives you credit for completing surveys.

Can you get Telegram Premium for a bot? Premium bots aren’t supported by Telegram Premium yet. Support may come soon, though.

Can you cancel Telegram Premium? You can cancel your premium subscription via the same provider you used to purchase it. When you cancel your subscription, all future payments for Telegram Premium are also canceled. You will still have access to all your Premium features until the end of the current billing period, after which they will expire.

So those are all the new benefits and features you get with Telegram Premiums. Do you think the subscription is worth it? Take our poll below and tell us what you think.

Would you pay for Telegram Premium? 2960 votes Yes 21 % No 54 % Maybe, it depends on price/features 25 %

Comments