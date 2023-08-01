TECNO POVA 5 Pro is here with back lights that support nine-color RGB

Tecno

TL;DR The TECNO POVA 5 Pro launched today.

The phone has a light-up back similar to a Nothing Phone but with nine-color RGB support.

TECNO also launched the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition today.

When it comes to phones with lights on the back, Nothing is the company you’ll first think of. However, other brands are now getting into the light-up fun. Today, we have a new phone from TECNO that features some nifty lights that make it look pretty cool.

The TECNO POVA 5 Pro comes in two colors: Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy, which you can see in the photo at the top of this article. Either way, a thin string of lights arranged in a triangular configuration adorns the back of the phone, giving it a distinct flair. Those lights — unlike a Nothing Phone — support nine-color RGB, so you can really stand out from the crowd.

TECNO is positioning this new POVA phone as a gaming and entertainment device. As such, it has a massive 6.78-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has an enormous 5,000mAh battery to power your gaming sessions (and, of course, those previously mentioned lights). If you start running out of juice, a wired charge will get you 68W speeds, which is fast enough to get from zero to full in around 45 minutes, according to TECNO.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 powers the POVA 5 Pro. This is distinctly a mid-range chipset, so don’t get your hopes up too high for killer performance on demanding titles such as Genshin Impact. However, it should be able to get you through basic smartphone tasks and average gaming sessions with ease. That SoC is paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

TECNO didn’t announce pricing for the POVA 5 Pro, and only told us it will be available in southeast Asia, south Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America markets. Stay tuned, as the company will most likely announce more info soon.

The POVA 5 Pro isn’t the only phone TECNO launched today. It also announced the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Magenta Edition. The “Magic” in the name refers to the faux leather back that changes color from pink to green under certain lighting conditions.

