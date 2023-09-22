This might be the cheapest Flip foldable on the market

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR TECNO has launched the Phantom V Flip foldable phone.

This is the manufacturer’s first clamshell foldable phone.

Expect an early bird price of Rs 49,999 (~$604) in India.

TECNO launched the Phantom V Fold foldable phone at MWC 2023, offering a book-style foldable for under ~$1,100. Now, the company is back with its first clamshell foldable, and it’s taking an aggressive approach to pricing here as well.

The TECNO Phantom V Flip brings a pleather design, complete with an unconventional rear camera housing. This housing also hosts a circular 1.32-inch cover screen that’s more in line with a smartwatch display than a typical flip phone cover screen.

Unfurl the phone and you’ll find a 6.9-inch foldable OLED screen here (LTPO), packing ultra-thin glass and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Core specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and 45W wired charging via an included charger. Unfortunately, there are a few cutbacks to reach the reduced price point, such as a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and no wireless charging. The company also confirmed to Android Authority that the handset had no IP rating.

Moving to the camera field, the TECNO Phantom V Flip serves up a 64MP+13MP dual rear camera system, while a 32MP camera handles selfies. Interestingly enough, this phone also packs a front-facing LED flash, which seems to be a first for a foldable phone.

Other specs worth knowing include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, dual stereo speakers, the Hi OS 13.5 skin atop Android 13, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a free-stop hinge for Flex Mode.

TECNO Phantom V Flip pricing and availability The company confirmed that the Phantom V Flip has an early bird price of Rs 49,999 (~$604), but it didn’t dish out a regular price. But even a Rs 60,000 (~$724) price tag would mean this undercuts the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, although it would be on par with the regular Razr.

TECNO’s latest foldable is only available in India right now, with early bird sales starting on October 1.

