Amazon slashes $70 off the highly rated TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 tablet

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 stands out from the usual Android tablet crowd by putting the screen first. TCL built this 11-inch tablet around its matte, paper-like NXTPAPER display, which is made to cut glare and make long reading sessions easier on your eyes. It also runs Android 15, and TCL pitches it as a device for work, watching videos, and everyday play. There’s a deal on it right now, too, which makes it a lot more tempting.

This version is the 64GB model, and the main draw here is still that display. The NXTPAPER screen gives the tablet a different feel from the shiny panels you usually see, and that makes it a nice fit for reading, note-taking, and media use. TCL also talks up built-in AI features, but the bigger reason people look at this tablet is the eye-comfort focus and the fact that it covers a lot of daily tablet jobs without a huge price tag. It also has a strong 4.8-star rating, which adds to the appeal.

At Amazon, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 is down to $159.98 from its $229.99 RRP. That’s a $70 discount, or 30% off the recommended retail price. It is not quite the lowest price we’ve seen this year, but it was only cheaper on Prime Day, so this is still a very strong offer. If you want an Android tablet that puts reading comfort and everyday use ahead of flashy extras, now is a good time to grab one.

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