Prime Day tablet deal: TCL’s eye-friendly NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 falls to $159.99

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 is built around a feature you do not see on every tablet: an 11-inch matte display made for eye comfort, reading, drawing, and note-taking. That focus makes this Prime Day 2026 deal worth a closer look.

Right now, the tablet is down to $159.99 from its $229.99 RRP, which is a 26% discount. For that price, you get TCL’s NXTPAPER 4.0 display, designed to reduce glare and blue light while keeping a paper-like feel. That is the part that sets this tablet apart from more general-purpose budget tablets.

It runs Android 15 and comes with TCL AI tools for productivity, writing, translation, and note assistance. The setup includes 6GB of RAM, 6GB of virtual RAM, and 64GB of storage, so it is aimed at everyday apps, media, schoolwork, and light multitasking. There is also support for a 4096-level stylus for handwriting and sketching, and some bundles include a stylus and flip case.

Battery life also looks well-suited to its role, with an 8000mAh battery aimed at all-day use for streaming, reading, and taking notes. On top of that, the tablet has a 4.5-star review score. The current deal is very close to the best price we have seen this year, missing it by only 1 cent.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to benefit from the discount. If you do not have Prime yet, you can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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