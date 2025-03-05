TCL CSOT shows off the display tech that is coming to your next flagship

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR At MWC 2025, TCL CSOT is showcasing several new display technologies for phones, tablets, and more.

The display tech for smartphones focuses on efficiency, eye protection display, and more.

We’re at MWC 2025, and TCL CSOT is showing off several new display technologies that will likely find their way to your future Android smartphone or tablet. These new display technologies come under the recently launched TCL CSOT APEX branding, which aims for a pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination.

World’s first lowest-driver low-power screen TCL is showcasing a 6.36-inch display optimized for a great experience without rapidly draining your smartphone’s battery. TCL CSOT says that its multiple frequency partition technology divides the display into up to three sections, each supporting different refresh rates. This is then combined with its innovative CMOS circuit design, giving us a smartphone display that reduces the overall integrated circuit power consumption by up to 31%, meaning the smartphone can last longer across its various screen-on states.

World’s first MP multiple frequency partitioned OLED display

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TCL CSOT has multiple-frequency partition technology allows this 6.73-inch display to support three partitions simultaneously, reducing its driver integrated circuit power consumption by up to 20%. This display has visual fidelity with eye care and can achieve a 96% screen-to-body ratio, enabling mobile devices with thinner bezels.

What makes the device more interesting is that it can achieve an APL brightness of 3,200 nits and comes with flicker-free 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

If all of this sounds familiar, TCL CSOT mentions that this display is integrated into the newly announced Xiaomi 15 Pro.

TCL CSOT WQHD 120Hz Circular Polarizer Eye-Protection Display TCL CSOT is showing off a 6.67-inch WQHD, or as people commonly refer to it, 2K or 1440p, display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This display comes with eye-protection technology and circularly polarized light technology. This polarization technology reduces glare, enhances contrast, and improves screen visibility in bright sunlight or when wearing sunglasses.

Moreover, this display also incorporates global DC dimming technology, significantly reducing screen flickering and minimizing eye strain.

World’s first 4K 144Hz AI tablet display

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TCL CSOT is also showing off the world’s first 13-inch 4K 144Hz display intended for tablets. It features a three-zone multiple frequency partition technology that dynamically adjusts the frequency-sharing strategy to optimize power consumption while ensuring smooth video performance. The panel also claims to reduce power usage by 21% compared to traditional solutions. There’s also a 240Hz or higher touch panel reporting rate, which should be appreciated by users using a stylus to write on the tablet.

TCL CSOT also has a 12.1-inch moth-eye biomimetic eye care tablet display that is anti-glare, anti-reflective, anti-fingerprint, and anti-microbial. The display is said to mimic natural light and has depolarization tech that allows users to view it with sunglasses. The display also has a blue-light ratio of under 20%, reducing eye strain during prolonged use.

Most of these display technologies should be used in future smartphones or tablets, so there’s definitely tech here that we are looking forward to.

