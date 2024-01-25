Get game-ready with rare 50% savings on the TCL 98-inch 4K smart TV

Thinking of upgrading your smart TV in time for the Superbowl? This deal could stretch your budget into luxury viewing territory. The 2023 model of the TCL 98-inch 4K LED smart TV just dropped below $2,000 for the first time ever, representing more than 50% savings on the mammoth display.

This high-end TV is more than just screen real estate. It’s powered by the TCL AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI that optimizes color, contrast, and clarity, ensuring a top-tier 4K HDR experience. 4K Ultra HD resolution combines with a 120Hz panel refresh rate to ensure smooth, blur-free visuals, ideal for dynamic movies, video games, and sports. It also supports HDR Ultra, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, for outstanding contrast and color accuracy.

If either your budget or your entertainment center is large enough to accommodate that offer, there are similarly impressive deals on other top TCL smart TVs. Here are a few of our favorite picks:

These deals will be subject to stock, so check them out while you can.