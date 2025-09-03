The already-affordable TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER gets $70 cheaper

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER is already an affordable handset at its retail price of $249.99. I refuse to pay full price for anything, though, and if you are like me, today is your lucky day! The phone is at a record-low price of just $179.99, saving you $70. Buy the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER for just $179.99 ($70 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but keep in mind that the discount is applied in two stages. First, a “limited time deal” takes the price down to $199.99. Then, you will have to use the coupon code “4YEMU3ME” to get an extra 10% off, bringing the total cost to $179.99. We’re told the coupon will be available until September 10, but we’re not sure about the limited time deal discount.

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER is not your average budget phone. It has features pretty much all high-end devices lack. For starters this has a NXTPAPER display, which offers an anti-glare coating that reduces reflections. This makes it a great display for reading. Additionally, it features a special button called the NXTPAPER Key. This turns the screen into a monochrome one, similar to an eReader.

These are pretty nice additions if you like reading on your smartphone. They will also help with general web browsing or simply going through your emails.

The rest of the phone is what you would expect from a budget phone like this one, though. That said, it’s definitely not a horrible phone; just make sure to keep your expectations in check. Remember, you’re paying only $179.99 for this!

You’re actually getting quite a nice design here, which is surprising for a budget phone. While made mostly of plastic, the look is very unique and sleek. We also really liked the textured feel and flat edges.

Specs include a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and 6GB of RAM. Nothing impressive, but pretty good for casual users. It does have a 6.78-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get a triple camera set-up with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It’s also nice that you get a generous 5,100mAh battery. Considering the rest of the specs aren’t too demanding, this should last you a good while. When you need to recharge, you can do so at 18W. Again, nothing impressive, but pretty decent.

Want in on this deal? Again, while the coupon is sticking around until the 10th of this month, we’re not sure when Amazon’s limited time deal will disappear. Secure the phone at its record-low price of $179.99 while you can!

