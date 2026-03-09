Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year the NAD ruled that T-Mobile’s advertising claims should be adjusted as they are misleading.

The Un-Carrier appealed the decision, and now a final ruling has been made.

The review board feels the T-Sat claims are still too bold and should be justed. For its part, T-Mobile agrees to comply.

T-Mobile has routinely emphasized its T-Sat by Starlink service in its advertising, going as far as to say, “If customers can see the sky, they’re connected” and other similar statements. The claim certainly sounds great on paper, but based on my own experience with T-Sat, the truth is a lot more complicated than what the company promises to deliver. With its most recent ruling, it seems that the National Advertising Division agrees.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

AT&T previously brought a number of complaints around T-Mobile’s recent marketing claims to the NAD’s attention. After reviewing the claims, NAD made several recommendations. T-Mobile compiled on some of the changes, but not without appealing the decision.

After taking time to consider the matter, the NAD’s National Advertising Review Board gas determined it still feels the claims around the Un-Carrier’s satellite service are misleading.

The NAD says that the current marketing implies universal coverage.

That’s decisively not the case, as there are many situations where T-Mobile is still technically connected to a terrestrial signal but too weak to actually do anything. Since there’s no actual outage, the phone won’t attempt to connect to the T-Sat service.

As it stands, the NARB panel still recommends that T-Mobile discontinue the claim that the sky is all it takes to connect to T-Mobile, including the use of the marketing slogan, “No matter where you are, you will never miss a moment [with T-Satellite].” Hopefully, the matter will soon be resolved for good, as T-Mobile indicated that it will “comply with the panel’s recommendations.”

In all fairness to T-Mobile, the satellite claims might have been a bit exaggerated, but that doesn’t mean the service isn’t potentially useful for its customers. It’s just that the emphasis originally put on its availability was a bit too bold.

For those who've used it, how has your T-Sat experience been? 2 votes I love it! 0 % It's okay, when I can get it to work. 0 % I've never been able to get it to work. 50 % I haven't used it, though I technically have it. 50 %

Follow