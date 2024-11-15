T-Mobile will reportedly start insuring more than just phones as early as next week

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will soon offer insurance to all your Wi-Fi-connected devices, even those not bought from T-Mobile or even connected to its network.

The program will cost $25 a month and you’ll be able to claim up to a total of $5000 in damages a year. This one fee includes unlimited devices, excluding phones.

An additional service fee will apply for each claim, with fees ranging from zero to $89.

T-Mobile has offered device insurance for as long as I can remember, but it’s been the only one of the big three carriers that doesn’t extend its program to more than just phones. According to Tmo Report, that’s about to change. A leaked document reveals that T-Mobile Protection 360 HomeTech will arrive on November 19.

T-Mobile uses Assurant for its current in-house insurance program, and the report suggests that won’t change. The new plan will cost $25 per month (plus tax) and protect you from accidental damage, out-of-warranty electrical or mechanical issues, and power surges. Need help troubleshooting your connected devices? The plan also includes 24/7 live tech support.

Even more exciting, this optional insurance covers an unlimited number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices — excluding phones — with no need for device-specific registration or qualifying events to sign up. You can claim up to $2,000 per incident, with a maximum of $5,000 in claims over any consecutive 12-month period.

What kind of devices are eligible? Pretty much anything with Wi-Fi, including items not purchased from T-Mobile or even connected to its network. While the documentation doesn’t provide an exhaustive list, it does mention gaming accessories like Xbox controllers, smart home devices, streaming devices, smart TVs, computers, connected speakers, and more.

Keep in mind that there’s an additional service fee for each claim, which varies depending on the device type. Here’s a quick breakdown: Gaming accessories (e.g., controllers) : Free

: Free Smart home and streaming devices : $29 service fee

: $29 service fee Tablets, smart TVs, computers, printers, digital cameras, and connected speakers: $89 service fee Is this plan worth it? That depends on how often your devices break. If you’ve got young kids or tend to drop things often, the extra protection might be well worth the cost. On the other hand, if you rarely have incidents, the added $300 annual cost could feel steep, especially if you go years without needing to file a claim.

Keep in mind that T-Mobile has yet to officially confirm this extended insurance program. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as the news is made official.

