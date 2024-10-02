This T-Mobile MVNO removed throttling caps from unlimited plans, or did it?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Ultra Mobile has announced that it’s lifting high-speed data caps on its unlimited plans.

Subscribers who use more than 35GB of mobile data per month could be throttled during busy periods, though.

Ultra Mobile is one of several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) using T-Mobile‘s network, and it offers a variety of prepaid plans. The T-Mobile-owned MVNO offers so-called unlimited plans too, but these all have high-speed data caps. Now, Ultra Mobile has announced that it’s lifting these caps.

The MVNO announced that it was lifting high-speed data caps on its unlimited plans. Ultra Mobile said this applied immediately to new and existing users on its Ultra Unlimited and Ultra Unlimited Plus plans.

It’s not all good news, though, as Ultra Mobile states that people who use more than 35GB of mobile data per month might notice slower speeds when the network is busy. By contrast, the Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans originally offered high-speed data caps of 40GB and 60GB, respectively.

We hope the network isn’t busy all the time as it means people who regularly approached the previous 40GB or 60GB high-speed data caps could be throttled long before their original plans.

The MVNO also notes that videos stream at roughly 480p (standard definition), although this limitation was previously in effect for these plans.

