T-Mobile is giving the T-Life app an always-on assistant and more

TL;DR T-Mobile is rolling out six new updates to the T-Life app.

These updates include an always-on AI assistant, support options, T-Satellite connectivity, quick changes in the cart, more control over your Wi-Fi, and a greener way to update.

T-Mobile is working hard to push all of its major customer service functions to the T-Life app. As it does so, the company might as well try to make the app experience better. To that end, the Un-carrier is rolling out updates it says will make customers’ lives simpler and more connected.

According to T-Mobile, it has listened to customer feedback on how T-Life can be improved. This has led the company to release six new updates for the app. These updates include: Always-on AI assistant: You’ll be able to use this assistant to help with upgrading your device, comparing plans, and finding promotions.

You’ll be able to use this assistant to help with upgrading your device, comparing plans, and finding promotions. More support options: This update introduces new self-service tools, visual bill explanations, and real-time updates. In addition to these tools, you’ll still have access to the company’s customer care team.

This update introduces new self-service tools, visual bill explanations, and real-time updates. In addition to these tools, you’ll still have access to the company’s customer care team. T-Satellite support: The T-Life app now has T-Satellite support, which will keep it connected even when you’re far away from the nearest tower.

The T-Life app now has T-Satellite support, which will keep it connected even when you’re far away from the nearest tower. Cart changes: Users can now make quick changes, like switching phone colors or upgrading storage, right in their cart without having to start over.

Users can now make quick changes, like switching phone colors or upgrading storage, right in their cart without having to start over. More control over Wi-Fi: T-Mobile Home Internet is now fully integrated into T-Life so that you can check signal strength, test speeds, monitor connected devices, and more.

T-Mobile Home Internet is now fully integrated into T-Life so that you can check signal strength, test speeds, monitor connected devices, and more. Phone recycling: T-Mobile is making it easier to recycle old phones, including broken ones, when upgrading through the app.

These updates arrive shortly after T-Mobile recently made a change to how payment arrangements are handled. This change removed the in-store and customer support call options in favor of making payment arrangements through the T-Life app

