T-Mobile is giving the T-Life app an always-on assistant and more
33 minutes ago
- T-Mobile is rolling out six new updates to the T-Life app.
- These updates include an always-on AI assistant, support options, T-Satellite connectivity, quick changes in the cart, more control over your Wi-Fi, and a greener way to update.
T-Mobile is working hard to push all of its major customer service functions to the T-Life app. As it does so, the company might as well try to make the app experience better. To that end, the Un-carrier is rolling out updates it says will make customers’ lives simpler and more connected.
According to T-Mobile, it has listened to customer feedback on how T-Life can be improved. This has led the company to release six new updates for the app. These updates include:
- Always-on AI assistant: You’ll be able to use this assistant to help with upgrading your device, comparing plans, and finding promotions.
- More support options: This update introduces new self-service tools, visual bill explanations, and real-time updates. In addition to these tools, you’ll still have access to the company’s customer care team.
- T-Satellite support: The T-Life app now has T-Satellite support, which will keep it connected even when you’re far away from the nearest tower.
- Cart changes: Users can now make quick changes, like switching phone colors or upgrading storage, right in their cart without having to start over.
- More control over Wi-Fi: T-Mobile Home Internet is now fully integrated into T-Life so that you can check signal strength, test speeds, monitor connected devices, and more.
- Phone recycling: T-Mobile is making it easier to recycle old phones, including broken ones, when upgrading through the app.
These updates arrive shortly after T-Mobile recently made a change to how payment arrangements are handled. This change removed the in-store and customer support call options in favor of making payment arrangements through the T-Life app
