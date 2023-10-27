Sorry pet owners, T-Mobile is ending its pet tracking service soon

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is shutting down SyncUP PETS.

The pet tracking service will come to an end on November 10, 2023.

Once the service goes down, SyncUP PETS devices will no longer connect to T-Mobile’s network.

Pet owners may need to find a new way to keep track of their pets soon. T-Mobile is shutting down its SyncUP PETS service on November 10, 2023.

Launched in early 2020, T-Mobile’s SyncUP PETS service is an offering the carrier provides to pet owners to help keep track of their pets. The service works by placing a SyncUP PETS device on the animal’s collar. That device then connects to T-Mobile’s network, allowing pet owners to see where their pets are at all times.

That service is now coming to an end, the company announced on its site. Two weeks from now, SyncUP PETS devices will no longer be able to connect to T-Mobile’s network. This means these devices will essentially be rendered useless after November 10.

If you go to T-Mobile’s website, the service is now missing from its listings. However, there are still support pages available for SyncUP PETS.

The carrier states it will handle everything and there’s nothing that customers have to do. Any customer using the service will have those lines cancelled for them and billing will stop right then and there. You’ll also be able to keep your SyncUP PETS device, T-Mobile says there’s no need to send them back. Users should also receive a text message notifying them that the service is being shut down.

If you’re one of these customers and need a new solution, there are plenty of better alternatives. For example, both Tile and Apple AirTag are good options.

