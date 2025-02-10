Want to try out T-Mobile's Starlink beta? You'll need one of these compatible phones

T-Mobile has expanded its satellite messaging service with Starlink to all US users for free until July. Users across carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and, of course, T-Mobile can sign up for the beta if they have a compatible device. But what devices are compatible? T-Mobile has released a list of compatible devices, and it’s thankfully long enough to get a lot of people onboarded onto the service.

T-Mobile says that “most smartphones from the last four years” will work with T-Mobile Starlink. However, for the best possible experience, you need a satellite-optimized smartphone. T-Mobile is working with OEMs to optimize smartphones, starting with newer devices.

The company specifically mentions these phone lineups to be compatible with T-Mobile Starlink on their respective latest software update:

Apple iPhone 14 and later: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

Google Pixel 9 series: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Samsung Galaxy S21 and later, including Fan Edition: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S21 FE Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and later: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy X Cover 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A-series with these specific models: Galaxy A14, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A16 Galaxy A35 Galaxy A53, Galaxy A54

Motorola 2024 and later, including Razr, Razr Plus, Edge, and G series: Motorola Razr 2024, Razr Plus 2024 Motorola Edge 2024 Moto G 2025, Moto G 2024

T-Mobile REVVL 7 and REVVL 7 Pro

As you can see, the list is quite well-populated and isn’t restricted to some recent flagship smartphones. So, even if you have a budget A-series phone, you can participate in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. We’re still missing some devices, like the Pixel A-series, and relatively older Pixels, like the Pixel 8 series, as well as OnePlus smartphones. Hopefully, these will be added soon. We’ve reached out to T-Mobile to learn more about hardware compatibility requirements for its Starlink beta program, and we’ll keep you updated when we learn more.