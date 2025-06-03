Not a T-Mobile subscriber? You can still try its satellite beta right now

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has reportedly opened its satellite beta program to users on other networks.

The beta program allows you to send texts and share your location without cellular coverage.

Testers on other networks need an unlocked, “satellite-optimized” phone with eSIM support.

T-Mobile has been offering satellite connectivity as part of a beta program for a while now. This program was initially restricted to T-Mobile customers, but the company was accepting sign-ups from subscribers on other networks. Now, the carrier has apparently opened up the beta to these users.

Twitter user and Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii posted screenshots of an email inviting him to the T-Mobile satellite beta program, despite being an AT&T subscriber. The email confirms that you don’t need to be a T-Mobile customer and suggests that you only need an unlocked, “satellite-optimized” phone. The carrier’s support page also noted that your unlocked device needed eSIM support so you can switch between satellite service and your regular network.

The so-called T-Satellite beta is scheduled to last for 90 days. During this period, you can expect free satellite service, 50GB of “high-speed” mobile data and unlimited texting, and T-Mobile benefits like discounted movie tickets and travel bookings. Once the beta program ends, the carrier says you can sign up for T-Satellite at $10 a month instead of the regular $15 a month.

The T-Satellite beta supports texting via satellite, allowing you to keep in touch with loved ones if you’re in a remote area without cellular coverage. The service also supports location sharing via Google Messages and iMessage. However, T-Mobile has promised that its satellite service will offer data connectivity, photo sharing, and voice calls in the future.

