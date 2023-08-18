T-Mobile's first Revvl tablet dukes it out with Amazon and Samsung's cheap tabs

TL;DR T-Mobile has announced the Revvl Tab 5G, its first Revvl-branded tablet.

The budget slate has a 10.36-inch screen, 5G chipset, and 128GB of expandable storage.

The network also announced two more phones in its Revvl range.

T-Mobile has offered its Revvl line of cheap smartphones since 2017, delivering a respectable list of features at a budget price tag. Now, the US carrier is taking this same approach with its first tablet.

Yes, T-Mobile has launched the Revvl Tab 5G in the US, and it looks like a pretty decent proposition for the price. Expect a 10.36-inch LCD screen (2,000 x 1,200), an unnamed MediaTek 5G chipset (presumably the Dimensity 700), 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.

The tablet also serves up a 7,040mAh battery with an undisclosed charging wattage, although the carrier says you can expect a 100% charge in three hours. As for photography, you’re getting an 8MP+2MP rear camera pairing and an 8MP selfie sensor. Other notable specs include Android 13, Bluetooth 5.1, a fingerprint scanner, and sub-6GHz 5G support only (no mmWave here).

Expect to pay $199 for the T-Mobile Revvl Tab 5G if you’d like to buy it outright. Either way, this should be a great alternative to cheap tablets from the likes of Amazon, Samsung, and TCL.

Revvl 6X series announced The US carrier also revealed two phones alongside the tablet, namely the Revvl 6X and Revvl 6X Pro. The two devices do share a few features in common, such as a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 720p LCD panel, 50MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner, microSD expansion, and NFC. But the Pro model is clearly the superior option.

Expect the Revvl 6X Pro to come with a larger screen (6.82-inch versus 6.5-inch), bigger battery (5,000mAh versus 4,500mAh), more RAM and storage (6GB/256GB versus 4GB/128GB), an additional rear camera (5MP ultrawide), and a higher resolution selfie camera (16MP versus 8MP). The Pro variant also arrives with wireless charging support.

T-Mobile’s new phones start at $199.99 for the standard Revvl 6X, while the Pro variant will set you back $229.99. You’ll be able to get your hands on the new phones from August 24.

Comments