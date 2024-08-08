T-Mobile is reportedely recalling the Revvl 7 Pro due to potential quality concerns

T-Mobile

TL;DR According to a leaked memo, the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro is being recalled. There’s no reason given for the recall, beyond T-Mobile stating it is necessary to maintain “high-quality standards”.

It’s very likely software instability is at least part of the problem, but the good news is the memo indicates the device should hopefully eventually return.

For now, T-mobile has yet to confirm this report, though we have reached out for further comment.

T-Mobile’s REVVL line might not be their most popular, but the company has produced its own branded devices since 2017. The REVVL 7 Pro was easily one of the best phones offered in the line up to date, offering a capable yet highly affordable experience. Unfortunately, it seems the REVVL 7 Pro might have deeper problems despite initial positive reviews, as the company has reportedly issued a recall for all of its existing stock, including units already sold to customers.

The news of this recall comes to us via TMO Report, through what looks like an official T-Mobile memo. The memo claims all stock must be returned by Wednesday, August 14 and that reimbursements will be issued to all current owners. Although the memo is from Metro, TMO Report’s sources say the recall applies to T-Mobile directly as well. In fact, going to T-Mobile’s website indicates the phone is currently unavailable. It’s worth noting the memo does suggest the company will eventually restock the device once problems are addressed.

There are no reasons given for the recall beyond maintaining “high-quality standards” and the note says all returns should be marked as remorse returns. So what’s really happening here? We reached out to T-Mobile and will hopefully hear back, but reportedly there were general instabilities including the phone dialer crashing regularly. You do have to wonder why these things can’t be addressed through a software patch, but maybe the issue is more complicated than this. There’s also the possibility there are other technical or legal reasons, but it seems more plausible that the phone just shipped with less than stable software out of the gate.

What’s probably most alarming here is that T-Mobile has yet to give official guidance to REVVL owners about this alleged recall, at least as far as we know. Hopefully, there’s a wider plan to contact these device owners and let them know what’s going on. If you already own a REVVL 7 Pro 5G we’d recommend contacting T-Mobile if you have any concerns, especially if you have any major bug issues or instabilities.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments