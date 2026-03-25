Returning your next phone to T-Mobile is going to cost extra

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has increased its device restocking fees.

Previously between $20 and $70, the fee is now $25 to $75.

Verizon’s return fee is $50; AT&T’s is up to $55.

T-Mobile’s restocking fees are going up. The carrier’s support documentation has been updated to show that the fees taken out of refunds given for devices returned to retail locations are now as high as $75.

As reported by Droid Life, T-Mobile previously charged between $20 and $70 when returning a device; now, it’s between $25 and $75.

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T-Mobile charges one of three restocking fees, depending on the retail price of the device you’re returning. As of the latest increases, it’s $25 for devices under $300; $50 devices that cost between $300 and $599; and $75 for any over $600.

At the high end, these fees are higher than what you’ll pay at competitors. AT&T‘s restocking fee tops out at $55, while Verizon charges a flat $50.

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