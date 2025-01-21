T-Mobile's fiber plans are worse off now with silent Price Lock removal

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has silently removed its Price Lock promise for new fiber home internet customers.

Thankfully, existing customers are said to keep the benefit.

Price Lock removal will enable T-Mobile to increase prices for new users freely.

T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee was a popular selling point for the carrier, as it allowed users to lock into a T-Mobile plan without being subject to any price increase from the carrier’s end. The carrier faced significant backlash when it changed its Price Lock guarantee into a mere ‘promise’ not to raise prices, but if it did so, it will reimburse you your last month’s bill. Now, it seems the carrier wants to remove the Price Lock promise altogether for some of its user base.

According to The Mobile Report, citing a document shared with them, T-Mobile will no longer offer Price Lock to new fiber home internet customers. The image mentions that the Price Lock ‘promotion’ for T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet was retired yesterday, January 20, 2025.

Customers who activate a new Fiber 2 Gig, Fiber 1 Gig, and Fiber 500 plan will not have any version of Price Lock. Thankfully, existing customers with Price Lock on their fiber plans will continue with the benefit.

As the report notes, this decision appears to only apply to T-Mobile’s fiber home internet customers. Au contraire, some of T-Mobile’s newest 5G Home Internet plans include a proper Price Lock guarantee, so it’s interesting why even the mere promise is being taken away from fiber users. The report speculates that getting rid of the promise makes sense if T-Mobile intends to raise prices in the future, as it can now freely do so for its new fiber users. We’ll have to wait and watch to see if such a move is coming in the future.

We’ve contacted T-Mobile to learn more about this change and requested a statement. We’ll keep you updated when we have more information.

