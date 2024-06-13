T-Mobile paves the way for future price increases, even for Price Lock subscribers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has clarified the details of its price increases and outlined its customer’s options.

Qualifying users can have their final month paid if they decide to leave their plan.

Alternatively, it confirmed that the increase will not affect legacy Price Lock subscribers.

After announcing surprise price hikes to legacy plans last month, T-Mobile has clarified the terms surrounding the increase, which users are affected, and how they can leave the plan if desired.

The details stem from a letter from T-Mobile sent to a subscriber on Reddit (h/t: Android Police) and presumably to others who have complained about the price changes. The letter clarifies the company’s policies and users’ options, including Un-contract policyholders and legacy Price Lock policyholders.

Users who activated eligible plans between January 5, 2017, and April 27, 2022, are covered by T-Mobile’s Un-contract policy. As as result, these subscribers can cancel their contract and have their final month paid in full by T-Mobile should the company increase its fees in the future. Users will need to provide notice of this decision within 60 days.

Additionally, Price Lock subscribers who activated a qualifying plan between April 28, 2022, and January 17, 2024, will not be affected by the latest price increase. However, they must ensure their account is in good standing and remain on the qualifying plan.

Importantly, this version of Price Lock (colloquially dubbed Price Lock 1.0) differs from T-Mobile’s revised Price Lock guarantee (Price Lock 2.0), which became effective for new customers on January 18, 2024. Despite its name, this new policy no longer guards against price increases. However, T-Mobile’s FAQ does state that users can cancel their plans and have their final month paid for by T-Mobile if the company issues any price changes in the future.

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber, I suggest reading the letter in full and checking out the company’s Price Lock stipulations before considering your next move. The company’s latest letter confirms that it’s not adverse to pushing price increases in the future, especially with inflation a key driver. Therefore, it’s important to understand which policies affect you.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments