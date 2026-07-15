The FCC is getting involved with T-Mobile's forced plan migrations

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is retiring some older plans, forcing subscribers to migrate to new ones.

This is resulting in larger bills for some customers.

At least one customer says he’s complained to the FCC, and that the agency is taking action.

T-Mobile ruffled some feathers last month when it confirmed that it was retiring some of its old plans, forcing subscribers to migrate to newer ones that may be more expensive. Affected customers are understandably annoyed, and at least one has gone so far as to lodge a complaint with the FCC.

As reported by Fierce Network, T-Mobile customer Alex Gerwer was notified late last month that two legacy plans he was subscribed to were being deprecated and that he’d automatically be moved to newer plans on July 13. In response, he filed complaints with T-Mobile, the California Attorney General, and the FCC, citing a very plain 2024 guarantee T-Mobile made that “We won’t raise your internet rate. Ever.”

Gerwer tells Fierce Network that the FCC said it served his complaint to T-Mobile at the beginning of July, and that the carrier has until July 31 to justify its actions to the agency. Despite the date T-Mobile initially gave him for his forced migration having already passed, Gerwer says his account still shows his old plans at his old rate, though he’s not sure whether that’s related to his complaints.

Per the report, Gerwer said that he feels T-Mobile’s latest plan changes walk back guarantees that had been made to customers in plain language, describing the carrier’s behavior as illegal. “We have to hold people like the leaders of T-Mobile accountable because otherwise they will ride roughshod over consumers,” he said.

Many commenters around the internet (and right here on Android Authority) have said T-Mobile’s forced plan migration has them looking for alternatives. T-Mobile said last month that customers affected by the changes would see an average increase of $4 per month per service line. That doesn’t sound like much on paper, but it could see customers with multiple lines paying hundreds more per year.

As of publication, T-Mobile has not responded to Android Authority‘s request for comment.

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