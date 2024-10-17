T-Mobile just had a big outage in Florida. Are you still affected?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile recently experienced an outage in Florida, preventing many users from accessing the network through their phone and home lines.

Users did not have access to calls, text, and data during the outage, though compatible phones did allow for satellite messaging.

The outage appears to be fixed, and services appear to have been restored.

T-Mobile just faced a major outage in Florida, with many users reporting no service in the region. They could not access the internet, make and receive calls, or send texts. On compatible phones, this enabled smartphone satellite messaging functionality. However, it seems the outage has been fixed, as we’re also seeing reports of many users coming back online.

The first reports of T-Mobile’s latest outage came in at around 12:40 am ET, with Reddit user xc0d3r reporting an outage in North Florida. For them, the outage also seemingly affected home internet. We also saw a few reports on X (formerly known as Twitter).

DownDetector also showed a spike in reports, and as expected, there’s a drop-off too.

We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for a statement, and we’ll let you know what we learn from the company about this outage.

According to a couple of user reports, the service appears to be back online, and normalcy has been restored. Has it been restored for you, too? Let us know in the comments below!

