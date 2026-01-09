Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
T-Mobile takes the crown for best overall experience in latest Opensignal tests
1 hour ago
- T-Mobile took the top spot in Opensignal’s latest carrier rankings.
- The carrier beat out Verizon and AT&T in 12 of 16 categories.
- Download speed was T-Mobile’s biggest win: Opensignal rates it as more than twice as fast as the competition.
Analytics firm Opensignal releases crowdsourced reports based on data collected by mobile customers, using data points from all over to evaluate mobile carriers in more than a dozen different categories. In Opensignal’s latest report comparing the big three carriers, T-Mobile cleaned up, nabbing the top spot in the majority of segments.
In its latest Mobile Network Experience Report, Opensignal reports that T-Mobile is the carrier to beat in most aspects, including in critical areas like upload speed, download speed, and 5G availability (though Verizon did win out when it comes to overall coverage). In all, T-Mobile was ranked highest in 12 of 16 categories.
T-Mobile has a history of coming in first in Opensignal’s reports. The analytics company releases two Mobile Network Experience Reports per year, one in January and another midyear. The report has expanded over the years, but T-Mobile’s won the most categories in each test for a few years running — the last time another carrier even tied with T-Mobile for categories won was in January 2021, when Verizon and T-Mobile each led in two categories and came in tied for first in two others.
Download speeds are T-Mobile’s biggest advantage, according to the latest report, with T-Mobile rated at an average of 184.7 Mbps. That figure is more than double AT&T’s and Verizon’s scores; each ranked in the mid-70s.
Do you think T-Mobile is still a better deal than ATT and Verizon?
Opensignal rates carriers in a number of categories based on aggregate data collected from people using its app all around the country. While there’s certainly something to be said for T-Mobile’s consistency in these tests, it’s important to point out that in most areas, T-Mobile’s lead is relatively slim — in Opensignal’s 5G Coverage Experience ratings, for example, T-Mobile won with 8.3 out of 10 while Verizon scored 7.6 and AT&T 7.4
