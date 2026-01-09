T-Mobile takes the crown for best overall experience in latest Opensignal tests

Analytics firm Opensignal releases crowdsourced reports based on data collected by mobile customers, using data points from all over to evaluate mobile carriers in more than a dozen different categories. In Opensignal’s latest report comparing the big three carriers, T-Mobile cleaned up, nabbing the top spot in the majority of segments.

In its latest Mobile Network Experience Report, Opensignal reports that T-Mobile is the carrier to beat in most aspects, including in critical areas like upload speed, download speed, and 5G availability (though Verizon did win out when it comes to overall coverage). In all, T-Mobile was ranked highest in 12 of 16 categories.