OnePlus 9 series and 8T on T-Mobile get Android 14, but there's also bad news

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 to the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8T.

The update comes with January 2024 security patches.

This is the last platform update for these devices, though they are promised some more security updates.

OnePlus has a surprisingly lean product portfolio, with the flagship series like the OnePlus 12 getting all of the limelight. But not everyone needs to upgrade phones frequently. If you have an older OnePlus flagship and it is in good working condition, then you don’t really need to feel pressured to upgrade to a new phone. The company is now rolling out the official Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14 update to the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8T.

The unlocked versions of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 8T have received their Android 14 updates in the preceding weeks. Now, OnePlus is rolling out the update for the T-Mobile variants of the phones. Community members have received the update on their T-Mobile OnePlus 9 (here) and OnePlus 8T (here), and we can confirm through trusted OnePlus tipper 1NormalUsername that the update is rolling out to the carrier variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro too.

Android 14 update for the T-Mobile OnePlus 9 Android 14 update for the T-Mobile OnePlus 8T

In addition to the platform update to “Android OS U,” aka Android 14 with the dessert codename Upside Down Cake, the update is also bumping up the carrier variants of the three phones to January 5, 2024. Of course, you aren’t getting the AOSP build of Android 14 here, so you do have Oxygen OS 14 on top.

OnePlus promised at the time that the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. The OnePlus 8T launched with Android 11 in October 2020, while the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro launched with Android 11 in March 2021. The bad news is that this Android 14 platform update will be the last platform update for these devices, though they will continue to receive security updates for some more months.

Newer OnePlus flagships, starting from the OnePlus 11 series, are promised four Android updates and five years of patches. So if you are looking for new platform features, you will need to consider upgrading to a new phone soon. Side note, OnePlus has finished rolling out Oxygen OS 14 to all of its unlocked devices in the flagship series.

Have you received the update on your T-Mobile OnePlus flagships? Let us know in the comments below!

