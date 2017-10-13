The LG V30 is now making its way into the US, after being announced over a month ago. One carrier, T-Mobile, is already offering a nice BOGO offer for LG’s latest impressive flagship phone. If you buy the V30, you can get $500 off a second V30, via a mail-in rebate.

Here’s how it will work. You buy both of the LG V30 phones up front from T-Mobile on its Equipment Installment Plan, with each phone selling for $80 down and $30 a month. Then you register the purchase of both phones at T-Mobile’s promotional site. You should then get a $500 MasterCard gift card in the mail within eight weeks. You can also add either a LG G Pad X or G Pad X2 Plus tablet with this offer and you can get it “free”, via $10 in monthly bill credits over 24 months. There’s no word on when this promotion will end. Keep in mind that LG V30 buyers on T-Mobile will still also be able to get a free Google Daydream View headset, and five Daydream VR games, with their purchase as well.

That’s not the only BOGO offer T-Mobile has in store for customers. You can also purchase either two LG V20 phones, two LG G6 phones, or a combo of the V20 and G6, and get up to $500 back on the equal or lower cost device, again via an mail-in rebate. Which BOGO deal is right for you? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!