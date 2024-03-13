T-Mobile could be preparing to hit prepaid customers with new fees

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked documents suggest T-Mobile could be preparing to introduce new fees for prepaid customers.

The carrier is doing away with the SIM card fee and replacing it with a full “Device Connection Charge.”

Prepaid customers who are assisted by T-Mobile experts will be charged a support fee.

T-Mobile was in the news last week after a leaked internal document revealed the carrier may temporarily reduce the cost of its Device Connection Charge (DCC). New documents have surfaced since then and they suggest T-Mobile could be preparing to add some new charges for prepaid customers.

An image of an official-looking document believed to be from T-Mobile has made its way to Reddit. Shared by Reddit user Electronic-Quail4464, the document says the carrier is doing away with SIM Starter Kits and is replacing them with its one-time DCC fee. According to the document, this change will start after March 21, 2024.

T-Mobile currently charges its customers for a SIM kit when they activate a prepaid plan. If you need a physical SIM card, they’ll charge you $10. However, it won’t charge you anything if the device is eSIM compatible with T-Mobile’s network.

Electronic-Quail4464

Going forward, it looks like all types of SIM cards will be subject to the DCC fee. In addition, it seems customers will be charged a DCC fee if they choose to upgrade their prepaid device.

The Mobile Report managed to obtain a few extra documents that detail a “support charge” that will go into effect on April 25, 2024. In those documents, it states that if a prepaid customer pays their bill with the assistance of an in-store T-Mobile expert, they’ll be charged $5. Those who frequently get this support will reportedly get a text message on March 18 notifying them of the change. However, these customers won’t receive a support charge if they pay online, set up AutoPay, or use Auto Refill.

